Call of Duty: WW2 devs accidentally gave everyone double XP from launch

Call of Duty: WW2 developer Sledgehammer accidentally gave all players double XP from the launch of the game - and have only now turned it off.

Sledgehammer launched a 2XP event for the weekend just gone, but players soon noticed the amount of XP they gained wasn't quite double.

So what happened? Sledgehammer co-founder Michael Condrey took to Twitter to confirm the studio accidentally triggered 3XP when the event went live because, unbeknown to players, 2XP was already in place.

Youâre right, itâs not. We accidentally triggered 3XP. So grind while you can this weekend while itâs on. Monday AM it goes back to normal. — M.Condrey in WWII (@MichaelCondrey) November 11, 2017

Condrey later went into more detail on reddit, where he confirmed Call of Duty: WW2 accidentally launched with 2XP active, and the double XP event pushed it up to 3XP. XP gain should now work as it should have from the start, ie 1XP.

"We launched with 2XP active, unintentionally. Everyone was getting 2XP since 11/3 [3rd November] and up until we made the playlist change late Thursday night, which effectively launched 3XP.

"Come Monday, when we turn off the XP bonus, it will effectively revert to what we should have had at launch (aka 1XP).

"So early players, you got a huge head start."

It's the latest gaffe in what is a difficult time for Call of Duty: WW2. Today we reported on Sledgehammer's plan to fix troubling online performance amid growing anger about the state of the game.