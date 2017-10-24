Hitman: Game of the Year Edition reactivates Elusive Targets

Hitman is getting a snazzy new Game of the Year Edition containing a bunch of new extras - and the return of Elusive Targets you may have missed.

The GOTY edition launches digitally on 7th November for PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One at full price for new owners including everything released so far.

Existing Hitman owners can upgrade for $20 (UK price TBA). So, what do you get for your money?

There's a new four-mission campaign, Patient Zero, spanning reworked locations. Each features new "gameplay opportunities, disguises, characters, challenges, gameplay mechanics, AI behaviour and HUD elements". There's new music, too.

Three new suits and weapons, including the clown from Blood Money, are also featured. Each of these three costumes (there's also a sniper suit and cowboy suit) has a themed Escalation Contract attached.

All Hitman owners get a free update with improvements to contracts mode and lighting, while the Xbox One X version gets native 4K support and a higher framerate.

Hitman developer IO Interactive will also switch on its one-off Elusive Targets - but if you've attempted one before you won't be able to go back to it. These will be for new players, or anyone who missed a particular target last time round.

IO Interactive has yet to name a new publisher for Hitman after Square Enix consciously uncoupled from the studio earlier this year. Will there be a season two? Perhaps it depends on Game of the Year edition sales.