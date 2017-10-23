PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds' latest update makes blue zone deadlier

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds' latest patch will increase the amount of damage players take from the blue zone.

According to the development team's patch notes, the new update, currently on test servers and due to go live next week, increases the blue zone DOT (damage over time) and resolves a bug where bullets would sometimes ignore armour.

"We have received a lot of feedback asking for improvement of the blue zone," the team wrote. "We have decided to adjust the blue zone damage to encourage engagement inside of the play zone. From this new update, you will be able to focus more on the immediate, close-ranged skirmishes inside the play zone, instead of dealing with enemies outside of the play zone during the mid to late phases of the game."

It's likely this improvement comes as a result of a controversial in-game strategy, where some players spend most of the game in the blue zone using bandages etc to heal themselves, then only joining the main fight at the end of the game. It's a strategy which was used by Gamescom Invitational winner Evermore.

The PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds team also updated fans on the new vaulting feature and PC 1.0 release. The vaulting and climbing feature will be available on the PTR next week when the new patch goes live, requiring three days of extensive testing. This will be the first of three rounds of test servers made available before the launch of the the game's PC 1.0 version and departure from Early Access at the end of the year.

The team will make a separate announcement about a detailed schedule and the contents of the first round of test servers "soon".