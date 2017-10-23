Jelly Deals: Half Term Sale at TheGameCollection features Destiny 2, Overwatch and more

A note from the editor: Jelly Deals is a deals site launched by our parent company, Gamer Network, with a mission to find the best bargains out there. Look out for the Jelly Deals roundup of reduced-price games and kit every Saturday on Eurogamer.

With the international event that is Black Friday 2017 only weeks away, you'd be forgiven for letting your guard down when it comes to price cuts and deals right now. You'd be surprised, however, how many retailers put their sale ranges up early, or have early deals that go live and sell out well before Black Friday even begins.

That's where TheGameCollection's current half-term sale comes in. The site has been known to do some superb sale ranges in the past and hasn't (yet) gone in for the whole end of November madness, although that may change this year.

For now, though, you can pick up titles like Destiny 2, Crash Bandicoot's N. Sane Trilogy, FIFA on Switch, Super Mario Maker and Doom, all for a little less this week. The half-term sale ends at the end of Thursday, 26th, so if you see something you like, you've only got a matter of days to snap it up. Keep in mind that stock levels are limited, too.

Here are some highlights of what you can pick up this week:

Destiny 2 on PS4 or Xbox One for £33.95

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy for £24.95

FIFA 18 on Switch for £43.95

Overwatch's Game of the Year Edition on PS4, PC or Xbox One for £29.95

Agents of Mayhem on Xbox One or PS4 for £19.95

Doom on Xbox One for £9

Super Mario Maker on 3DS for £19.95

Dishonored: Death of the Outsider on PS4 or Xbox One for £12.75

Arms on Switch for £36.95

You'll find the entire range on the link below, happy hunting.

Half-term Heroes sale from TheGameCollection