Fire Emblem Warriors is getting a free Japanese voice pack at launch

English copies of Fire Emblem Warriors on Switch will receive a free Japanese-language voice pack update when the game launches on October 20th, Nintendo has confirmed.

There's been some confusion surrounding the game's dual-audio status in the run up to release; Nintendo has always implied, if not outright stated, that English copies of Fire Emblem Warriors would only support English audio, but English and Japanese voice tracks have consistently been accessible in-game at numerous pre-release events.

Hopes for dual-language voice support appeared to be dashed once and for all, however, when review copies given to press were reported to only feature English voices.

Now though, in its latest Fire Emblem Warriors trailer, Nintendo of America has confirmed that Japanese audio will indeed be available in English copies of the game. However, you'll need to download a separate update, available on October 20th, to use the feature.

The trailer also re-affirms Nintendo's post-release plans for Fire Emblem Warriors, outlining three incoming content packs for Switch and 3DS. These are due to arrive in December 2017, and February, and March next year, and each will include three playable characters, three new History scenarios, new weapons and costumes, and new support conversations. The first pack will focus on content from Fire Emblem Fates, the second on Fire Emblem Shadow Dragon, and the third on Fire Emblem Awakening.

Each pack costs a slightly bizarre £8.09 in the UK, and there's the option to purchase an all-inclusive £17.99 season pass. The latter features a bonus bridal costume for Lucina and will be released on launch day, October 20th.

Eurogamer's Martin Robinson was rather taken with Fire Emblem Warriors on Switch when he played it with his hands and face. "While we wait for next year's Fire Emblem proper that's due from Intelligent Systems," he said, "Warriors does more than enough to fill that hole."