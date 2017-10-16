Destiny 2's Monty Python emote pulled from sale

Bungie has pulled Destiny 2's Monty Python emote from sale on the in-game microtransaction shop.

The emote, named Bureaucratic Walk, is a replica of John Cleese's infamous footstep from the Pythons' Ministry of Silly Walks sketch.

Why was it pulled? Bungie hasn't said. But, rather than any kind of copyright infringement, the Bureaucratic Walk appears to have been involved in all manner of wall-glitching shenanigans.

Players have been using the silly strut to step through walls into places they shouldn't be allowed to go. A cluster of videos have popped up on YouTube over the last 24 hours. You can, for example, glitch into the back of the Eververse shop:

Or, into this unfinished hidden room within the Leviathan raid:

And even strut all the way to the raid boss itself:

The Bureaucratic Walk has been included in Destiny 2 since it launched last month via Eververse's in-game loot box equivalent: Bright Engrams.

This past week, however, has seen it highlighted for sale individually via Eververse's Bright Dust purchases, leading to it becoming widely available.

Until now, that is - there's now an empty space in the Eververse Bright Dust inventory where it was previously available to buy.

Hopefully there aren't too many steps to getting this bug fixed.