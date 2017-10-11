Stealthy murder mop-'em-up Serial Cleaner is sweeping onto Switch later this year

Murder scene mop-'em-up Serial Cleaner is on its way to Switch and will reach the system before the end of the year, developer iFun4All has announced.

Serial Cleaner, a 70s-inspired stealth game, replete with appropriately funky soundtrack, launched on PC, Xbox One, and PS4 earlier this year to generally favourable reviews.

It casts you as a dashingly moustachioed professional "cleaner" (the shadowy criminal kind), and tasks you with infiltrating a succession of cartoonishly ghoulish murder scenes in order to mop up all evidence of wrongdoing before the cops can sniff it - or you - out.

Serial Cleaner is the latest in sudden flurry of indie games to leap enthusiastically onto Nintendo's Switch, which is rapidly become a treasure trove of top-tier indie delights.

The little handheld hybrid has been graced with the likes of Golf Story, Stardew Valley, Steam World Dig 2, Thimbleweed Park, and Axiom Verge in recent weeks alone, and there's plenty more, including Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition, and Super Meat Boy Forever, to come.