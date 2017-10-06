Eurogamer.net
  • PC
  • PlayStation 4
  • Xbox One

One of the most beloved maps from the first Call of Duty is in COD: WW2

Blast from the past.

By Wesley Yin-Poole Published

If you played the first Call of Duty game you'll know Carentan well. Infinity Ward's 2003 World War 2 first-person shooter was a blast, and many fans spent countless hours fighting on the Carentan map. It looked like this:

Carentan was also in Call of Duty 2, but now it's been revived and remade for Call of Duty: WW2.

"Fight through the destroyed buildings and fortified streets of this war-torn French town in an all-out battle for a strategic German stronghold," reads Activision's official blurb.

There's no gameplay or decent images of the new Carentan map yet. All we have to go on is the image below:

1

To play Carentan at launch you have to get the Call of Duty: WW2 season pass. The wording of Activision's note to press suggests the map will be made available to all later.

Speaking of the Call of Duty: WW2 season pass, it gets you four DLC packs in 2018, which include new maps, new chapters of Nazi Zombies and new missions for the War mode.

About Wesley Yin-Poole

Picture of Wesley.

Wesley is Eurogamer's news editor. He likes news, interviews, and more news. He also likes Street Fighter more than anyone can get him to shut up about it.

Comments (10)

Create an account

OR