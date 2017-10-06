One of the most beloved maps from the first Call of Duty is in COD: WW2

If you played the first Call of Duty game you'll know Carentan well. Infinity Ward's 2003 World War 2 first-person shooter was a blast, and many fans spent countless hours fighting on the Carentan map. It looked like this:

Carentan was also in Call of Duty 2, but now it's been revived and remade for Call of Duty: WW2.

"Fight through the destroyed buildings and fortified streets of this war-torn French town in an all-out battle for a strategic German stronghold," reads Activision's official blurb.

There's no gameplay or decent images of the new Carentan map yet. All we have to go on is the image below:

To play Carentan at launch you have to get the Call of Duty: WW2 season pass. The wording of Activision's note to press suggests the map will be made available to all later.

Speaking of the Call of Duty: WW2 season pass, it gets you four DLC packs in 2018, which include new maps, new chapters of Nazi Zombies and new missions for the War mode.