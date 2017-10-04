Star Wars Battlefront 2 PC beta codes were on sale at GAME today for 10p

UK shop GAME sold Star Wars Battlefront 2 PC beta codes this afternoon for the sum of £0.10 - although the link has now been removed.

The codes did work though - we tried it.

We contacted GAME and the retailer told us that the now-removed offer was a mistake - part of the bundle for pre-order customers which was inadvertently available to all:

"For a short time this morning a Beta Code was shown on our website through a broken link today priced at 10p," a GAME spokesperson told us. "This link has subsequently been fixed. We apologise for any confusion caused. Early access gained through the Beta Code is exclusively available for free for customers that pre-order the game, however we will honour the purchase for those customers that did buy the code only via the broken link."

These were the codes you'll need to access the multiplayer beta today; everyone else must wait until Friday morning when it opens to all. The codes were supposed to be for pre-order customers only; I can't recall GAME ever having sold them separately before.

On PC, the beta is accessible via EA's Origin platform, and GAME only appears to be selling PC codes.

The Star Wars Battlefront 2 beta is now live and the download is 23GB on PC, whereas it's 15GB on PS4, and 13GB on Xbox One.

The beta isn't the whole game. Included are four modes: Galactic Assault on Naboo (the Theed map), Starfighter Assault on Fondor, Strike on Takodana, and Arcade on Naboo. Digital Foundry's Tom Morgan flew to DICE recently to play the Star Wars Battlefront 2 beta and his preview was published yesterday.

Galactic Assault is the signature 20v20, multi-stage mode and on Naboo offers vehicles and reinforcements as well as Heroes/Villains Rey and Darth Maul.

Starfighter Assault is the reworked aerial combat mode that actually takes place in space this time around; Strike is a class-based mode with no Heroes/Villains allowed; and Arcade is two-players versus AI. You can either fight in a team of AI allies against AI enemies, or try and survive alone in a one/two versus many scenario. There's couch co-op on PS4 and Xbox One one but not on PC.

On PC you'll need a Radeon HD 7850 2GB/GeForce GTX 660 2GB graphics card or better, an AMD FX-6350/Intel Core i5 6600K or better, and 8GB RAM or more.