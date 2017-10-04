Overwatch's Halloween event returns next week

Overwatch Halloween event will return next week, Blizzard has revealed.

The announcement was made via Twitter but didn't give much away. However, the appearance of Dr Junkenstein at the end of the accompanying video suggests Junkenstein's Revenge will return.

The nights grow cold

And monsters appear

A great evil gathers

And Halloween draws near... pic.twitter.com/98CXWqQ0gc — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) October 3, 2017

Junkenstein's Revenge was Overwatch's first co-op PVE brawl, and made its appearance last Halloween. The horror-themed brawl sees players teaming up to take on waves of scary enemies and bosses. You can check out Eurogamer's Aoife battling zomnics in last year's event below.

This year's Halloween event will no doubt also bring new skins, sprays, emotes, victory poses and highlight intros, as well as pumpkin-shaped loot boxes.

Overwatch Halloween Terror 2017 starts on 10th October and ends 2nd November.