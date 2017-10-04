Eurogamer.net
  • PC
  • PlayStation 4
  • Xbox One

Overwatch's Halloween event returns next week

Work the graveyard shift.

By Vic Hood Published

Overwatch Halloween event will return next week, Blizzard has revealed.

The announcement was made via Twitter but didn't give much away. However, the appearance of Dr Junkenstein at the end of the accompanying video suggests Junkenstein's Revenge will return.

Junkenstein's Revenge was Overwatch's first co-op PVE brawl, and made its appearance last Halloween. The horror-themed brawl sees players teaming up to take on waves of scary enemies and bosses. You can check out Eurogamer's Aoife battling zomnics in last year's event below.

This year's Halloween event will no doubt also bring new skins, sprays, emotes, victory poses and highlight intros, as well as pumpkin-shaped loot boxes.

Overwatch Halloween Terror 2017 starts on 10th October and ends 2nd November.

About Vic Hood

Picture of Vic.

Vic is a news reporter for Eurogamer. She was an intern but wouldn't leave, so we were forced to keep her like a stray cat. Often found writing news, trying to convince others to appreciate The Sims or spamming PUBG articles.

Comments (1)

Create an account

OR