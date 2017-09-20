Street Fighter 5 Arcade Edition spotted

Street Fighter 5 Arcade Edition has been spotted online.

ShopTo has a listing for a PlayStation 4 version of the game, which carries a Tuesday, 16th January 2018 release date and a £39.99 RRP.

There's no other detail (we've asked Capcom for comment), but the expectation is this is a game of the year-style edition of Street Fighter 5 with all the DLC released so far and, fingers crossed, an actual arcade mode. And, fingers crossed, it's a free update for existing owners of Street Fighter 5.

Capcom re-released Super Street Fighter 4 as an Arcade Edition back in 2011, so it has form with this kind of update. SF4's Arcade Edition added balance changes as well as a couple of new characters.

Tokyo Game Show is set to kick off tomorrow. Perhaps Arcade Edition will be announced soon.