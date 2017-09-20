Bizarre mod adds GTA character to Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Do you ever play The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and just think, "I hate you Link. Why can't you be more street?" Well one modder has heard your cries of disdain and is granting you your wish - by letting you play as CJ from Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas.

Modder WilianZilv has created a skin which turns Link into GTA's Carl Johnson, AKA "the guy who doesn't hate gravity anymore because he now has a paraglider!"

Check out footage of the mod in action below:

Breath of the Wild is solely available on Wii U and Nintendo Switch currently, so this skin has been made possible by a fan-made PC version of the game on the Wii U emulator CEMU.

The emulator has allowed modders to add new weapons, skins and armour to the game, as well as a form of rudimentary co-op. However, Nintendo has officially condemned the use of emulators, even if the Kyoto-based company allegedly sold an emulated version of its most notorious title as a first-party release.

Unfortunately the mod is only a skin and doesn't bring Grove Street to Hyrule but, knowing mods, we'll probably get that in the future.