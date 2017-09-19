Eurogamer.net
Forza Motorsport 7 demo is now live on Xbox One and PC

Includes three "unique racing experiences".

Forza Motorsport 7 now has a free demo available on Xbox One and PC.

This early trial features three "unique racing experiences". The full game will be a very elaborate affair, offering over 700 vehicles and 30 environments, complete with dynamic weather conditions that change every time you play.

Forza Motorsport 7 is a "Play Anywhere" title, meaning that buying it on Xbox One or Windows 10 unlocks the other version for free.

Our tech experts at Digital Foundry analysed Forza Motorsport 7 in 4K on Xbox One X and found it to be a stellar showcase for Microsoft's upcoming console upgrade.

Forza Motorsport 7 launches on 3rd October for Xbox One and Pc, though folks who buy the Ultimate Edition will unlock it a few days early on 29th September.

