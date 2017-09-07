The Binding of Isaac: Afterbirth+ now available on Nintendo Switch

The Binding of Isaac: Afterbirth+ is now available on Nintendo Switch in Europe in physical and digital versions.

The Switch version includes two free limited-edition sticker sheets and a 20-page retro-style manual.

Isaac #Afterbirth+ for Switch gets an official release date: 7th of September in EU and AUS. And no empty retail box! #LogisticalReasons pic.twitter.com/XmXfYCK9mJ — Headup Games (@HeadupGames) July 3, 2017

The Binding of Isaac: Afterbirth+ is a randomly generated action RPG shooter which follows lovable rogue Isaac. Isaac embarks on a journey after escaping from his mother, who is attempting to sacrifice him to her God. Isaac's journey finds him uncovering bizarre treasures and battling of strange creatures. The game includes over 600 different items to collect, 13 unique playable characters, more than 180 individual enemy types and over 90 bosses.

Afterbirth+ is also set for release on PlayStation 4 in the near future. Developer Nicalis today confirmed a 19th September release for PS4 in North America, although there's no word yet if the European release date will be the same as our American cousins.

You can check out the PS4 announcement trailer below:

Alternatively, The Binding of Isaac: Afterbirth+ is also available as a DLC for The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth on Steam.