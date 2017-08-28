Uncharted: The Lost Legacy is sixth PlayStation exclusive to top UK charts this year

The highly recommended Uncharted: The Lost Legacy - a shorter but much leaner instalment, and cheaper too - is top of the UK physical-sales game chart. This marks the sixth time in 2017 a PlayStation exclusive has debuted top of the list.

Oli praised Uncharted: The Lost Legacy for its "sheer unflagging quality" in his review. "A smaller Uncharted doesn't mean a lesser one," he wrote.

Wesley, meanwhile, was bowled over by all the wonderful little details in Uncharted: The Lost Legacy. We've also written Uncharted: The Lost Legacy guides for finding treasure, should you need them.

Codemaster's outstanding F1 2017 - "one of the finest official takes on motorsport there's been", according to our F1 2017 review - debuts in second.

This week's other newcomers are Madden NFL 18 in fourth and The Escapists 2 in 12th.

Last week's leader, the unexpectedly popular Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy, drops to third, with the rest of the chart running as follows: Grand Theft Auto 5 in fifth, Fallout 4 in sixth, Dishonored 2 in seventh, Forza Horizon 3 in eighth, Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege in ninth and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe in 10th.