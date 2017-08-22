Final Fantasy 15 being remade as a chibi adventure on mobiles

Square Enix is releasing yet another Final Fantasy 15 spin-off - this time a mobile version of the main game to take with you on the move.

Described as the "full story experience" during a gamescom 2017 live stream, Final Fantasy 15: Pocket Edition takes the game's story and adapts it into 10 episodic chapters to suit a mobile experience.

Though each main character now has a simplified chibi look, there is the same voice acting and similar core components of questing, cooking and combat, as well as familiar boss encounters against the towering spider-like foe Arachne and series staple Malobo.

It'll come to iOS, Android and PC later this autumn, with the first episode playable for free.

That's not all that's been announced in the world of Final Fantasy 15 this week. Yesterday saw a long-awaited Windows Edition for 2018, complete with all previous updates and season pass content, alongside a few extras, such as a first-person perspective and graphical upgrades.

Meanwhile, PlayStation VR exclusive fishing experience Monster of the Deep has a release date of 21st November, and the next update of Final Fantasy 15 includes the ability to select story chapters and view a bestiary.

Finally, director Hajime Tabata hinted during the gamescom Twitch stream that something Final Fantasy 15 related could be coming to Switch.

Something FFXV related seems to be coming to Switch pic.twitter.com/HJSf3iYpEC — Nibel (@Nibellion) August 22, 2017

"What other things have we got planned for the future? We cant give solid details right at the moment, but we do want to move out and do as much as we can with the franchise," Tabata said.

"There's another certain console out there people may be thinking of, sounds a little like you guys - your name, Twitch... I think we'll just leave it there."