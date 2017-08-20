Eurogamer.net
Xbox Games Pass offers ReCore: Definitive Edition in September

Along with Metro: Last Light Redux and Garou Mark of the Wolves.

By Jeffrey Matulef Published

The Xbox Games Pass has unveiled its offerings for the month of September.

Beginning 29th August, the following titles will be available for those who pay £7.99 / $9.99 for an Xbox Games pass subscription:

  • ReCore: Definitive Edition
  • Metro: Last Light Redux
  • Fable 2
  • Garou Mark of the Wolves
  • 10 Second Ninja X
  • Hue
  • The Bridge

The Xbox Games Pass is also expanding into the following eight territories on 1st September: Argentina, Brazil, Israel, Saudi Arabia, Slovakia, South Africa, Turkey and UAE. Anyone in those territories will have access to the 14-day free trial once the service launches.

