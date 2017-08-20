Xbox Games Pass offers ReCore: Definitive Edition in September

The Xbox Games Pass has unveiled its offerings for the month of September.
Beginning 29th August, the following titles will be available for those who pay £7.99 / $9.99 for an Xbox Games pass subscription:
- ReCore: Definitive Edition
- Metro: Last Light Redux
- Fable 2
- Garou Mark of the Wolves
- 10 Second Ninja X
- Hue
- The Bridge
The Xbox Games Pass is also expanding into the following eight territories on 1st September: Argentina, Brazil, Israel, Saudi Arabia, Slovakia, South Africa, Turkey and UAE. Anyone in those territories will have access to the 14-day free trial once the service launches.
