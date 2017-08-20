Mass Effect: Andromeda won't receive any more single-player updates

Mass Effect: Andromeda's single-player campaign has reached its final form as BioWare will no longer release any updates for this main mode.

"Our last update, 1.10, was the final update for Mass Effect: Andromeda," BioWare said in a statement about the game's fate. "There are no planned future patches for single-player or in-game story content."

BioWare will, however, continue to add more multiplayer content.

"The game was designed to further expand on the Pathfinder's journey through this new galaxy with story-based APEX multiplayer missions," the developer stated. "In the coming weeks, our multiplayer team will provide details of their ongoing support and upcoming content, including new multiplayer missions, character kits, and what's in store for N7 Day [i.e. 7th November]."

When it comes to lore, BioWare said it will continue to expand on this through novels and comics, which will reveal the fate of the quarian ark.

Mass Effect: Andromeda received a less than enthusiastic critical reception at launch due to a slew of technical issues and some questionable writing that included a tone-deaf portrayal of a transgendered character.

To BioWare's credit, it went to great efforts to patch most of Andromeda's primary flaws, though many still considered it an unworthy successor to the acclaimed sci-fi trilogy that preceded it.

"The lion's share of Andromeda's missions are busywork," Eurogamer contributor Edwin Evans-Thirlwell said in his Mass Effect: Andromeda review. However, he said that the game's "longer missions claw back a little goodwill."

What did you make of Andromeda's brief moment in the sun?