World of Tanks gets its first ever single-player campaign next week

World of Tanks gets a single-player campaign mode on Tuesday, 22nd August, Wargaming has announced.
The predominantly competitive multiplayer game gets War Stories mode in a bid to add story driven, episodic gameplay.
The idea is you relive historical events, playing out alternative histories. There's even mention of fantasy campaigns.
The alternative histories include a tank assault on Britain during World War 2, a war between the Allies and Soviet forces in Germany after the blockage of Berlin is outlawed, and a war sparked by the Cuban Missile Crisis. The video below gives you an idea of the tone Wargaming is going for.
You can play War Stories single-player or in co-op. Wargaming will also add a new tank tutorial so new players can get into the game. This involves a three-part training mission that covers basic movement, scouting, sniping and an overview on tank armour and performance.
The developer plans to add new campaigns to War Stories throughout the year.
OR