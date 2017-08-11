No Man's Sky update 1.3 adds 30 hours of story, multiplayer-lite and much more

Today's big No Man's Sky update has now been detailed in full.

The headline additions include a new 30-hour story campaign, procedurally-generated missions, and a limited form of multiplayer where you see other players as floating orbs.

No Man's Sky developer Hello Games has now released the full update 1.3 patch notes, below, after this morning's leak which pointed to multiplayer elements being added.

So, about that "joint exploration". "Glitches in the simulation have begun to appear," Hello Games said. These glitches allow up to 16 players to see each other, as represented by glowing orbs. You can also communicate via VOIP when in close proximity.

You will need to be in exactly the right place to meet each other, although the patch's new portals feature will help a little with that.

It sounds like further multiplayer features are on the way, too. "While interaction with others is currently very limited, this is an important first step into the world of synchronous co-op in No Man's Sky," Hello stated.

The game's new story campaign will focus on a fresh interdimensional race. "Our story brings a new context, quest system and branching narrative to No Man's Sky," Hello added. It comprises 30 hours of new story content and double the lore and interactions of the existing game.

"Discover the truth behind the Abandoned Building logs, the World of Glass, the Sentinels, the Redemption of the Gek, and the meaning of sixteen..." the developer teased.

Other features include player guilds for those procedurally-generated missions, gigantic crashed freighters to loot, terrain editing and, helpfully, the ability to summon your ship.

The update's full patch notes lie below.

GENERATION

Increased variety in weather, planet and structure names

More base building parts have unique names

Prevented trees spawning on sheer cliffs

Improved object placement on slopes

Improved grass placement and density

Changed the default starting ship model

Regenerated galaxy to remove differences between survival, normal and creative game modes

Improved building distribution

Increased distribution of heridium deposits

Improved generation of beaches along shorelines

Repositioned player bases to accommodate generation changes

EXPLORATION

Improved balance of hazards between planets

Improved settings for hazard damage and strength

Reduce cave hazard recharge times

Added Shielding Shard to the starting player inventory

Limited the depth at which buildings can spawn underwater

GAMEPLAY

More tech available in tech shops

Balanced tech shop standing requirements

Standing lights have a proper name when you interact with them

Increased robustness of systems for locating buildings

Increased number and types of objects which can be scanned

Increased information available about scanned foliage and creatures

Improved planet resource lists

Craftable products now sorted by most recent use

Improved differentiation of weapons

Fixed pinning product recipes and technology guides

Continued story unlocked through abandoned buildings

Added interactions and dialogue options for many structures and characters

Overhauled secondary character interactions

TRADE AND FARMING

Alloys, farm products and new gas products now form separate branches of a larger craft tree

Added new valuable higher tier craft products

Added new harvester to harvest atmospheric gases

Added new trade specific products

Added new farmable "Star Bramble" plant

Added larger 4 plant hydroponic tray

Increased contrast between picked and unpicked resource plants to more easily tell them apart

Balanced priced of alloys, farm products and gases

Improved distributions of resources on planets

Improved scan ranges for resources on planets

Added scan markers on more smaller plutonium crystals to aid resource gathering

FREIGHTERS

Balanced freighter prices

Fixed collision on freighter bridge

Added freighter classes

Added ability to warp in your freighter

Fixed floating turrets on capital freighters

SPACE

Improved space heavy air

Added requirement to scan planets in order to reveal their names

Improved planet name display as you enter orbit

Fix for massive carve radius when mining asteroids

GALACTIC MAP

Updated galactic map UI

Improved galactic map controls

Improved star names gathered in galaxy map flythrough

Improved distribution of different coloured stars

Added interstellar scan events

STARSHIPS

Added ability to summon your ship from the quick menu

Refined ship reticules

Added new holographic cockpit HUD elements: mini map, pulse drive warning and target ship

Added new ship technology

Balanced space combat

Balanced ship weapons and technology

Updated ship weapon projectile effects

Updated ship hit direction markers

Improved flare graphics on ships

Improved loot containers dropped by AI ships

Improved effects on damaged AI ships

Balanced crashed ships broken slots and repair costs

Added a more convenient swap inventory button for moving items between new/crashed ships and storage units

Updated design of Atlas pass icons

Added ability to look around the cockpit when landed

Allowed player to remain in ship cockpit after landing

Improved spawning and distribution of AI ships

Improved ship altimeter

Added in-ship communicator

Added button prompt for ship zoom

Fixed a bug where your ship could become invisible by visiting the galactic map

Improved Pirate systems including the ability to negotiate or call in support

Added low flight mode

Improved landing code

UI

Divided options menu into several pages

Revised Journey page

New Gek, Korvax and Vy'keen medals

New medals for the merchant, mercenary and explorer guilds

Revised log page

Fixed animation on markers as they are removed

Improved binocular UI

Updated journey milestone icons

Overhauled discovery log

Added cardinal directions to compass

Added distance markers to compass

Fix for "redeem content" showing twice on Steam menu

New trade and product icons

Revised combat ship markers

Improved ship tracking arrows when flying away from targets

Overhauled conversation interface

GRAPHICS

Improved HBAO filtering around edges

Improved TAA handling of grass blade edges

Introduced depth of field effect during interactions

Added LOD meshes and imposters to various props

Fixed texturing on the buildable door

Reduced HBAO shimmer

Reduced shadow acne

Fixed artifacts with imposter shadows

Improved double-sided normals for foliage

Improved terrain texturing and texture blending

Improved grass colour blending and integration with terrain

Improved grass and leaf materials

Improved colour palettes across several biomes

Improved planet night skies

Fixed z-fighting on small glowing plants

Various graphics optimisations and fixes

Visual improvements to Atlas stations

Replaced all terrain textures with higher detail and quality variants

Added new higher detail foliage variants to several biomes

Upgraded textures on several cave props

AUDIO

Four new sets of soundscapes by 65 Days of Static

Reworked space combat audio

Reworked space explosions

Added new ship weapon sounds

Added weird biome soundscape

Added new music and sound effects for story mode

Lots of new UI sounds

Minor mix changes and optimisations

LANGUAGE