Monster Hunter XX is getting a region-free Switch demo next week

Monster Hunter XX, the deluxe version of Monster Hunter Generations, is coming to Switch in Japan on 25th August and Capcom just announced that a demo will be available on 10th August on the Japanese eShop.

The good news is that the switch is region free, so as long as you set up a Japanese account on the Switch eShop, which isn't hard to do, you can give Monster Hunter XX's demo a go, no matter where you are in the world.

The bad news is that Capcom still hasn't confirmed a western release for XX, which is a shame as it's the only Monster Hunter game that's been announced for Switch thus far.

Furthermore, it doesn't sound like the Japanese release of Monster Hunter XX is going to have English subtitles, so the only way you'll be able to get on with this eastern edition is if you're proficient in Japanese or you've memorised the menu layouts and icons of Monster Hunter Generations so well that you won't need to know what anything says to navigate the text-heavy terrain.

Still, it would be nice to try out Monster Hunter on the Switch, even if it's just in an abbreviated demo form.

As for what this demo includes, it will contain three different monsters to battle, all 14 weapons types, and three new fighting styles: Brave, Alchemy, and the Beast style for Prowler mode. (Thanks, Arekkz Gaming!)

Because it's a Japanese demo, multiplayer will be reduced to local-only, though that won't be the case in the full game.

With any luck Capcom will eventually localise Monster Hunter XX for a western release, but until then we're going to have Monster Hunter World, the next major entry in the series, which will arrive in early 2018 on PS4 and Xbox One, with a PC release to follow. It looks pretty fantastic in a lot of ways, though not everyone is happy that Monster Hunter is seemingly leaving its handheld forms behind.