Crash magazine returns with a crowdfunded annual

Just over 25 years after the publication of what's widely held as its final ever issue, Crash is back, with a new crowdfunded edition bringing back together some of the old team.

Crash magazine began life in 1983, earning itself a legion of fans in its eight years on shelves and considered a high watermark for coverage of video games. You can read its story and some insight into what made it so special in Graeme Mason's feature from earlier this year - and, full disclosure time, Graeme is involved in this revival of Crash.

The Crash Annual 2018 features full involvement from editor Roger Kean and artist Oliver Frey among others - and, perhaps most importantly, it'll also feature the return of fan favourite Lloyd Mangram.

The Kickstarter has been going for a short while, and has already smashed through its £12,000 goal with 20 days still to go.

Roger Kean, Crash magazine's very first editor who's returning to the role for this new annual, shared with us a little of the story behind the revival:

I find it hard to believe that it's already a little over ten years since Zzap!64 fans created the Def tribute issue and roped me in to say a few things in its pages, the first inkling I had that 8-bit gaming hadn't actually died. And that was about the same time this guy Chris Wilkins began badgering Matthew Uffindell when we all worked at Thalamus Publishing, wanting to speak to me about doing magazine things again. Ever protective of my peace of mind, Matthew fended off the ravening former Crash reader, until one day I accidentally answered the phone...

A few years later I met Chris in person at Replay Expo, and his passion for producing online and print material about retrogaming exploded in my face. In fact, selling Oliver Frey's original art since 2010 had brought us into contact with a past I'd though left far behind, and the retro "fad" I'd first witnessed in 2006 had survived and grown. It soon became increasingly hard to avoid the past of the 1980s that Oliver and I had inadvertently helped to create. I suppose bringing back Crash was inevitable, given the continued fascination with Spectrum gaming and the technological advances represented by the new ZX Spectrum machines and games design software.

A lot of the "old band" have moved on in the intervening years, of course, so many contributors are really grown-up readers, apart from Nick Roberts, making a triumphant return on Playing Tips - though when I think of it, Nick is really is a grown-up former teenager anyway :D. It was almost impossible to stop Lloyd Mangram getting his oar in. As he writes in the annual's Forum, his sabbatical from Crash has taken a surprising turn.

Response to the Kickstarter campaign has been amazing, and if reaction to the final product matches the enthusiasm, we'll all have to take time out to think whether it's been the start of an extended comeback, which is even more likely with the co-operation of Future Publishing in the mix. I hope backers and others will enjoy this taste of the old Crash - the style is a mix of the early years and the more colourful heyday of Barnaby Page's editorship - which is as up to date with games reviews and previews as an annual rather than a magazine can be.

You can get involved in the Crash Kickstarter by heading over here, and the annual is aiming for release this coming November.