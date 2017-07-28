Destiny 2 PC beta dates, system requirements confirmed

The PC Destiny 2 beta begins 28th August, Bungie has announced.

That's early access, which you get if you pre-order the game.

The open beta begins on PC a day later, on 29th August, and ends on 31st August.

Bungie also confirmed the minimum requirements to play the Destiny 2 PC beta, but warned they may change before the game comes out on PC on 24th October.

Recommended spec:

CPU: Intel - Core i5-2400 / AMD - Ryzen R5 1600X

Intel - Core i5-2400 / AMD - Ryzen R5 1600X GPU: Nvidia - GeForce GTX 970 / AMD - Radeon R9 390

Nvidia - GeForce GTX 970 / AMD - Radeon R9 390 RAM: 8GB

Minimum spec:

CPU: Intel - Core i3-3250 / AMD - FX-4350

Intel - Core i3-3250 / AMD - FX-4350 GPU: Nvidia - GeForce GTX 660 2GB / AMD - Radeon HD 7850 2GB

Nvidia - GeForce GTX 660 2GB / AMD - Radeon HD 7850 2GB RAM: 6GB

Wondering what to expect? Here's our handy Destiny 2 beta guide.