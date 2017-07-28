Eurogamer.net
Destiny 2 PC beta dates, system requirements confirmed

Sweet Business.

By Wesley Yin-Poole Published

The PC Destiny 2 beta begins 28th August, Bungie has announced.

That's early access, which you get if you pre-order the game.

The open beta begins on PC a day later, on 29th August, and ends on 31st August.

Bungie also confirmed the minimum requirements to play the Destiny 2 PC beta, but warned they may change before the game comes out on PC on 24th October.

Recommended spec:

  • CPU: Intel - Core i5-2400 / AMD - Ryzen R5 1600X
  • GPU: Nvidia - GeForce GTX 970 / AMD - Radeon R9 390
  • RAM: 8GB

Minimum spec:

  • CPU: Intel - Core i3-3250 / AMD - FX-4350
  • GPU: Nvidia - GeForce GTX 660 2GB / AMD - Radeon HD 7850 2GB
  • RAM: 6GB

Wondering what to expect? Here's our handy Destiny 2 beta guide.

About Wesley Yin-Poole

Picture of Wesley.

Wesley is Eurogamer's news editor. He likes news, interviews, and more news. He also likes Street Fighter more than anyone can get him to shut up about it.

