Watch an hour-and-a-half of brand new Wolfenstein 2 gameplay

As you'll know if you read my Wolfenstein 2 hands-on preview, I'm excited for MachineGames' upcoming first-person shooter. Today, I'm excited to present to you an hour-and-a-half of brand new gameplay.

Johnny and Aoife recently played two different sections of Wolfenstein 2: The Reunion level I played at E3 (where BJ is woken up a broken man who must use a wheelchair to escape the Nazis), and Roswell, which is the really exciting one. Here, BJ explores the town dressed as a fireman, eventually infiltrating an underground Nazi bunker to steal a train. Your goal: to destroy a giant robot and fire a nuke, as you do.

Keep an eye out for the moment a Nazi soldier tries and fails to teach two KKK goons to speak German on the streets of Roswell. It's pretty unnerving, but very Wolfenstein.