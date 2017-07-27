Eurogamer.net
  • PC
  • PlayStation 4
  • Xbox One

Watch an hour-and-a-half of brand new Wolfenstein 2 gameplay

The Reunion and Roswell.

By Wesley Yin-Poole Published

As you'll know if you read my Wolfenstein 2 hands-on preview, I'm excited for MachineGames' upcoming first-person shooter. Today, I'm excited to present to you an hour-and-a-half of brand new gameplay.

Johnny and Aoife recently played two different sections of Wolfenstein 2: The Reunion level I played at E3 (where BJ is woken up a broken man who must use a wheelchair to escape the Nazis), and Roswell, which is the really exciting one. Here, BJ explores the town dressed as a fireman, eventually infiltrating an underground Nazi bunker to steal a train. Your goal: to destroy a giant robot and fire a nuke, as you do.

Keep an eye out for the moment a Nazi soldier tries and fails to teach two KKK goons to speak German on the streets of Roswell. It's pretty unnerving, but very Wolfenstein.

About Wesley Yin-Poole

Picture of Wesley.

Wesley is Eurogamer's news editor. He likes news, interviews, and more news. He also likes Street Fighter more than anyone can get him to shut up about it.

Comments (7)

Create an account

OR