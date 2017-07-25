Friday the 13th fans furious as studio moves on to new game

Friday the 13th: The Game developer Illfonic has been accused by fans of abandoning the title in favour of its new project Dead Alliance.

Illfonic quietly announced in May it was working on the new first-person zombie shooter, due for release 29th August, but the majority of Friday the 13th fans did not realise at the time.

The news has sparked fears Illfonic will neglect Friday the 13th meaning the bugs and issues the game has had since launch may not be fixed, despite the fact the developer assured it would continue to update and add content.

On the official Friday the 13th forum, frustrated fans have been airing their concerns.

"This kinda flew under everyone's radar," said user |HeartBreaker|. "I understand that it's Illfonic working on it, but aren't they the backbone for this game? Is this going to stall production on F13 at all?"

Fellow forum user Super Ty said, "Well... there's probably gonna be a shit storm coming Illfonic's way once enough people realise this, and they don't release the patch, or at least some info about it besides the usual 'soon', 'we're sorry', and 'we're working on it' bulls***."

However publisher Gun Media recently assured players Friday the 13th would be getting free single-player content later this year. Whether Illfonic will be a part of this is still unknown.