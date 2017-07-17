Pre-order Total War: Warhammer 2, get previous game DLC instead

Creative Assembly has detailed its pre-order bonus for Total War: Warhammer 2 and responded to the significant backlash levelled at the game's prequel last year.

Those that pre-ordered the original TW: Warhammer were able to play as the Chaos Warriors, one of the game's starting five playable races, while others could not. This rubbed fans the wrong way: in their eyes, it was too blatant an example of content being cut from the game to make more money.

This time around, things will be different.

If you do pre-order Total War: Warhammer 2 you'll once again have access to a new playable race, but interestingly, it's not intended for that game. Instead, players that pre-order will be able to play a brand new race in the previous title, Total War: Warhammer, prior to the release of Warhammer 2.

"What we've done is take on board the criticism of our earlier DLCs, and Chaos Warriors in particular," said brand director Rob Bartholomew in a blog post.

"We think we've got the balance better this time, but we're always looking to improve the nature of the offer. Better stuff means more people playing at launch and, as we've said before, it would be a shame for early adopter and pre-order bonuses to go away as that would be less game content overall."

We don't know which race that will be just yet, but with Warhammer 2 launching in September, we'll likely find out in the very near future. Tomb Kings, perhaps?

"The early-adopter Race Pack that we'll reveal this week will be more along the lines of the content in Bretonnia than Chaos Warriors," Bartholomew concluded. "So, legendary lords with unique start positions/factions, lots of new units, plus unique, flavourful and strongly differentiated Race mechanics. All of which is designed to increase the replayability and distinctiveness of the new Race."