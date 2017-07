Oculus Rift and Touch bundle just got a massive discount

Oculus has just announced a significant price drop for the Rift headset and Touch controller bundle: it's down to 399.

It's an impressive discount on what is normally a 600 bundle. Oculus said this is a limited time offer, running for just six weeks.

Oculus' aggressive price cut puts the Rift close to the PlayStation VR price point, which is currently 300. HTC Vive, Valve's offering, is still the more expensive of the three options.

The Summer of Rift campaign also includes discounts on Rift games. Perhaps now is a good time to jump in?