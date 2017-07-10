Oculus Rift and Touch bundle just got a massive discount

Oculus has just announced a significant price drop for the Rift headset and Touch controller bundle: it's down to £399.

It's an impressive discount on what is normally a £600 bundle. Oculus said this is a limited time offer, running for just six weeks.

Oculus' aggressive price cut puts the Rift close to the PlayStation VR price point, which is currently £300. HTC Vive, Valve's offering, is still the more expensive of the three options.

The Summer of Rift campaign also includes discounts on Rift games. Perhaps now is a good time to jump in?