Eurogamer.net
  • PC

Oculus Rift and Touch bundle just got a massive discount

Now £399 for the lot.

By Wesley Yin-Poole Published

Oculus has just announced a significant price drop for the Rift headset and Touch controller bundle: it's down to £399.

1

It's an impressive discount on what is normally a £600 bundle. Oculus said this is a limited time offer, running for just six weeks.

Oculus' aggressive price cut puts the Rift close to the PlayStation VR price point, which is currently £300. HTC Vive, Valve's offering, is still the more expensive of the three options.

The Summer of Rift campaign also includes discounts on Rift games. Perhaps now is a good time to jump in?

About Wesley Yin-Poole

Picture of Wesley.

Wesley is Eurogamer's news editor. He likes news, interviews, and more news. He also likes Street Fighter more than anyone can get him to shut up about it.

Comments (1)

Create an account

OR