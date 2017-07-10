Eurogamer.net
  • PlayStation 4

Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy smashes UK chart top spot for second week

What a gem.

By Wesley Yin-Poole Published

The impressive sales success of Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy continues - it's now secured two weeks at number one in the UK chart.

This is this first time a PlayStation 4 exclusive has held onto the top spot since Uncharted 4 came out back in 2016.

Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy launched last week to incredible sales. It was the biggest single-platform release of the year so far - beating even Horizon: Zero Dawn.

For 2017 to date, Crash is the year's second biggest launch overall - behind Ubisoft's multiplatform release Ghost Recon Wildlands.

It's a superb result for Activision's trilogy re-make - and the first time in Crash's history the character had ever won a UK number one.

Elsewhere in this week's chart, Grand Theft Auto 5 is number two, with Overwatch in third. Here's the top 10:

  1. Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy
  2. Grand Theft Auto 5
  3. Overwatch
  4. FIFA 17
  5. Micro Machines: World Series
  6. Battlefield 1
  7. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
  8. Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare
  9. Rocket League
  10. Horizon Zero Dawn

About Wesley Yin-Poole

Picture of Wesley.

Wesley is Eurogamer's news editor. He likes news, interviews, and more news. He also likes Street Fighter more than anyone can get him to shut up about it.

Comments (20)

Create an account

OR