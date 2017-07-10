Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy smashes UK chart top spot for second week

The impressive sales success of Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy continues - it's now secured two weeks at number one in the UK chart.
This is this first time a PlayStation 4 exclusive has held onto the top spot since Uncharted 4 came out back in 2016.
Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy launched last week to incredible sales. It was the biggest single-platform release of the year so far - beating even Horizon: Zero Dawn.
For 2017 to date, Crash is the year's second biggest launch overall - behind Ubisoft's multiplatform release Ghost Recon Wildlands.
It's a superb result for Activision's trilogy re-make - and the first time in Crash's history the character had ever won a UK number one.
Elsewhere in this week's chart, Grand Theft Auto 5 is number two, with Overwatch in third. Here's the top 10:
- Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy
- Grand Theft Auto 5
- Overwatch
- FIFA 17
- Micro Machines: World Series
- Battlefield 1
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare
- Rocket League
- Horizon Zero Dawn
OR