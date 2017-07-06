PlayStation Now gets PS4 games

PlayStation Now, Sony's Netflix-style video game streaming service, finally has PS4 games. Previously there were PS3 games.

51 PS4 games were added to the service today. Like with the PS3 games, you can access PlayStation Now titles on PS4 or Windows PC. So you can now play the likes of Killzone Shadow Fall and Resogun on PC!

Here's the list of games:

Killzone Shadow Fall

Saint's Row IV Re-Elected

WWE 2K16

Tropico 5

F1 2015

Evolve

Dead Nation Apocalypse

Helldivers

Resogun

Heavy Rain

Tearaway Unfolded

Counterspy

Shadow of the Beast

Alienation

Escape Plan

Everybody's gone to the Rapture

Broken Age

Grim Fandango Remastered

Castlestorm Definitive Edition

God of War III: Remastered

Super Mega Baseball

Ultra Street Fighter IV

Hardware: Rivals

This War Of Mine: The Little Ones

Day Of The Tentacle Remastered

Sherlock Holmes: Crimes And Punishments

Dungeons II

Back To Bed

Pure Chess

Pure Pool

Olliolli

Stick It To The Man

Blood Bowl 2

Super Stardust Ultra

Exist Archive: The Other Side of the Sky

Nidhogg

Darksiders II: Deathinitive Edition

MX vs ATV Supercross Encore

Farming Simulator 15

Tour De France 2016

Air Conflicts: Pacific Carriers

Grand Ages: Medieval

Pure Hold'em World Poker Championship

Q*bert: Rebooted

Fluster Cluck

The Last Tinker: City of Colors

Velocibox

Whispering Willows

Kickbeat Special Edition

Battle Worlds Kronos

Legend Of Kay Anniversary

While PlayStation Now just got a lot more attractive, it's still too expensive at £12.99 a month. Drop it down to £7.50 or thereabouts, Sony and we'll talk.