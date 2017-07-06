PlayStation Now gets PS4 games

PlayStation Now, Sony's Netflix-style video game streaming service, finally has PS4 games. Previously there were PS3 games.
51 PS4 games were added to the service today. Like with the PS3 games, you can access PlayStation Now titles on PS4 or Windows PC. So you can now play the likes of Killzone Shadow Fall and Resogun on PC!
Here's the list of games:
- Killzone Shadow Fall
- Saint's Row IV Re-Elected
- WWE 2K16
- Tropico 5
- F1 2015
- Evolve
- Dead Nation Apocalypse
- Helldivers
- Resogun
- Heavy Rain
- Tearaway Unfolded
- Counterspy
- Shadow of the Beast
- Alienation
- Escape Plan
- Everybody's gone to the Rapture
- Broken Age
- Grim Fandango Remastered
- Castlestorm Definitive Edition
- God of War III: Remastered
- Super Mega Baseball
- Ultra Street Fighter IV
- Hardware: Rivals
- This War Of Mine: The Little Ones
- Day Of The Tentacle Remastered
- Sherlock Holmes: Crimes And Punishments
- Dungeons II
- Back To Bed
- Pure Chess
- Pure Pool
- Olliolli
- Stick It To The Man
- Blood Bowl 2
- Super Stardust Ultra
- Exist Archive: The Other Side of the Sky
- Nidhogg
- Darksiders II: Deathinitive Edition
- MX vs ATV Supercross Encore
- Farming Simulator 15
- Tour De France 2016
- Air Conflicts: Pacific Carriers
- Grand Ages: Medieval
- Pure Hold'em World Poker Championship
- Q*bert: Rebooted
- Fluster Cluck
- The Last Tinker: City of Colors
- Velocibox
- Whispering Willows
- Kickbeat Special Edition
- Battle Worlds Kronos
- Legend Of Kay Anniversary
While PlayStation Now just got a lot more attractive, it's still too expensive at £12.99 a month. Drop it down to £7.50 or thereabouts, Sony and we'll talk.
