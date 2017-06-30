Watch: Johnny plays Jedi Academy for the first time, instantly turns to the Dark Side

I think everyone who has ever seen a Star Wars film has taken the time to wonder whether they'd make a good Jedi. Do they have the discipline required to complete their training? Would they be able to resist the lure of the dark side? What's with the whole celibacy thing?

In an attempt to answer the first two questions and leave the third completely alone, Chris made me play Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy for the first time for this week's Late to the Party - it being a game of which he has particularly fond memories.

But, is Jedi Academy still a good game? Has it withstood the ravages of time? Again, what's with the whole celibacy thing? You can find answers to the first two questions - and decidedly not the third - in the video below.

I think it's fairly clear at this point that I'd either be full Sith or a dead initiate, but what about you? Jedi or Sith? Daddy or chips? What's with the whole celibacy thing? Answers in the comments below, please.