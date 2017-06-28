Star Wars: Battlefront 2 adds Overwatch-like Loot Crates

Star Wars: Battlefront 2's progression system will offer a drastic change since its predecessor.

As detailed by YouTuber BattlefrontUpdates, this sequel introduces Overwatch-like Loot Crates.

You buy these with credits that you acquire through simply playing the game, though you'll also receive a Daily Crate simply by logging in each day.

These parcels generally contain Star Cards, but sometimes you'll get more credits or crafting parts, which can be used to upgrade Star Cards from a lower tier to a higher one.

On that note, Star Cards come in five tiers: Common, Uncommon, Rare, Epic, and Legendary. The more valuable the card, the better the buff and the smaller your chances of coming across it.

It's worth noting that while Star Cards can be upgraded, the highest tier of Legendary must be acquired through the luck of the draw.

As for what Star Cards actually do, they modify your base abilities. For example, Assault Training offers a health boost for every kill. A Common Assault Training Card will offer a mere 20 HP boost, while an Epic one doubles that at 40 HP per kill. Another example is the Stealth Card, which hides your presence from radars and offers increased melee damage.

One nice feature is that duplicate Star Cards will automatically get converted into crafting parts, so you won't have to worry about being rewarded with null junk.

For more on Star Wars: Battlefront 2, our Ian Higton interviewed its developers back in April upon the game's reveal.

Star Wars: Battlefront 2 will launch 17th November on PS4, Xbox One and PC.