Ubisoft's pirate ship game Skull & Bones has a narrative campaign, too

Skull & Bones isn't just about blowing other people's pirate ships out of the water in player-versus-player battles - the game has a story-based campaign, too.

A spin-off from Assassin's Creed: Black Flag's naval gameplay, Skull & Bones was revealed at E3 last week. At the show, only PVP battling was shown off.

But a PC Gamer interview has now confirmed there is more to the game - including a storyline and "iconic characters".

"[Skull & Bones] will offer a narrative campaign which will be integrated into the game and will not be something aside of the multiplayer experience," a Ubisoft representative said. "In this campaign, players will encounter iconic characters and memorable rival pirates. More details will be shared at a later date."

Talk of the narrative campaign not being "aside" the multiplayer might suggest the game's story and PVP are accessible side-by-side. Perhaps they're different areas of one large map?

"We only showed Loot Hunt [at E3], one of our PvP modes in Disputed Waters. We like to say that this is just the tip of the iceberg of what we have to show for Skull & Bones."

We'll have hands-on impressions of the game, fresh off the boat, very soon.