The Steam Summer Sale is now live through 5th July at 6pm UK time. Thousands of games are now discounted, so it's worth poking around.

Unlike previous years, there doesn't appear to be any daily deals or flash sales this time around, so there's no rush as you browse Valve's expansive gaming archive awaiting that next paycheck.

Some of the highlights we've seen so far include:

Hitman: The Complete First Season - £15.89 (66 per cent off)

Middle-Earth: Shadow of Mordor - £3.19 (80 per cent off)

Abzu - £4.49 (70 per cent off)

Steamworld Heist - £3.73 (66 per cent off)

Transistor £2.24 (80 per cent off)

South Park: The Stick of Truth - £6.24 (75 per cent off)

Superhot - £10.79 (40 per cent off)

Mafia 3 - £12.94 (63 per cent off)

Hyper Light Drifter - £7.49 (50 per cent off)

Blood Bowl 2 - £8.15 (66 per cent off)

Tyranny - £18.99 (50 per cent off)

Darkest Dungeon - £7.59 (60 per cent off)

Grand Theft Auto 5 £19.99 (50 per cent off)

This War of Mine - £2.99 (80 per cent off)

Cities: Skylines - £5.99 (60 per cent off)

Torchlight 2 - £3.74 (75 per cent off)

That's just a drop in the bucket, however, and there are no doubt other deals that will catch your fancy.

On that note, what are you picking up?