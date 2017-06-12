Eurogamer.net
Skyrim on Switch will have Legend of Zelda items

The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim will have special content included for its Nintendo Switch release.

Namely, that will be items themed around The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild - including the series' iconic Master Sword.

You'll also be able to obtain and wear Link's blue-coloured tunic, although we're not yet sure how you do so.

Footage shown during Bethesda's E3 conference also demonstrated Skyrim's Switch motion controls used, for example, aiming a bow and arrow.

There was still no word on a release date, however.

