A brand new look at Sea of Thieves gameplay

Microsoft has released some new Sea of Thieves gameplay that gives us an updated look at the game.

Sea of Thieves, from UK developer Rare, is described as a shared world adventure. You play a pirate alongside other pirates and seek treasure from all sorts of mysterious nooks and crannies.

The new video, below, shows off a number of players who work together to solve clues, dodge sharks and find some loot, before escaping a cave, fending off skeletons and then a rival pirate ship controlled by enemy players amid a storm.

Sea of Thieves is due out spring 2018 on PC and Xbox One.