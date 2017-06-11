Eurogamer.net
A brand new look at Sea of Thieves gameplay

Out spring 2018.

By Wesley Yin-Poole Published

Microsoft has released some new Sea of Thieves gameplay that gives us an updated look at the game.

Sea of Thieves, from UK developer Rare, is described as a shared world adventure. You play a pirate alongside other pirates and seek treasure from all sorts of mysterious nooks and crannies.

The new video, below, shows off a number of players who work together to solve clues, dodge sharks and find some loot, before escaping a cave, fending off skeletons and then a rival pirate ship controlled by enemy players amid a storm.

Sea of Thieves is due out spring 2018 on PC and Xbox One.

