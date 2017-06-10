Eurogamer.net
EA Access, Origin Access, and various EA PlayStation 4 trials free for a week

FIFA! Madden! Titanfall! More!

You can now play games through EA Access, Origin Access, and various PS4 trials for free until June 18th.

The move comes as a "thank you" to players who took part in the Play to Give in-game challenges that took place last week, as part of EA's big charitable push.

The company donated $1 million to the charities HeForShe, the National Bullying Prevention Center, and Ditch the Label.

Free access is available to all EA Access Vault games on Xbox One (if you have Xbox Live Gold), to Origin Access if you're on PC, and to Madden 17, FIFA 17, Titanfall 2, UFC 2 and Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2 trials on PS4.

If you're on PlayStation 4 and own the base version of Star Wars Battlefront as well, then you can also play all premium Battlefront maps too.

In EA's words: "It's our way of saying thank you for coming together to show the positive force that games can be."

