First boss battle footage from Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night

This is more like it: Castlevania mastermind Koji Igarashi has shown boss battle footage in Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night for the first time.

It's a battle with a boss called Bloodless, who calls down blood rain from the ceiling, which evidently damages you if you touch it. But you can use a nearby hovering umbrella to avoid it - if you can stay under it. Those umbrellas also divebomb you, though, and that's on top of Bloodless hitting out and shooting spouts of blood at you herself. It looks like a suitably tricky affair.

The footage also shows the Church map and shows Miriam's Spear Throw, Resist Holy and Optmizer skills, and her whip, rapier and katana weapons.

Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night is the second highest-earning Kickstarter campaign ever, having raised over $5.5m this time two years ago. The game isn't due, however, until 2018, on Switch, PS4, Xbox One, PC and Vita.