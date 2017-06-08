Eurogamer.net
  • PC
  • PlayStation 4
  • Xbox One

Project Cars 2 release date driven out

Roadmap set for September.

By Tom Phillips Published

Bandai Namco racer Project Cars 2 will launch worldwide on 22nd September.

Headed for launch on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, the Slightly Mad Studios-developed game features various improvements on the original: dynamic weather, off-road dirt and snow racing, plus VR support off the bat.

You'll be able to race in multi-class events with vehicles of various types, in various races which I know Martin Robinson has been to like Le Mans, which I am guessing is for men and in France.

This more open structure is also reflected in Project Cars 2's career mode, where you can build up your progress from a number of motorsports - even kart racing.

Find the latest trailer just above.

About Tom Phillips

Picture of Tom.

Tom is Eurogamer's news editor. He writes lots of news, some of the puns and all the stealth Destiny articles. @tomphillipsEG on Twitter.

Comments (11)

Create an account

OR