Layoffs at Hitman developer IO Interactive

Hitman developer IO Interactive has announced a round of job cuts.

The troubled Danish developer has laid off an unknown number of staff, it announced today. The news comes less than two weeks after the publisher Square Enix's shock announcement it would sell off the studio.

The future of the Hitman franchise remains unknown.

IO's statement in full follows below:

"Today at IOI, we had to make some changes to our studio, which will allow us to be better equipped for our future adventures.

"We're sad that great talent and good friends will be leaving the studio. We are doing everything possible to look after everyone affected.

"Thank you for your support and understanding."

Fans had hoped another publisher would quickly swoop in to save the studio and publish Hitman's planned second season of episodes. As yet, there has been no public word.

The wording of the statement above suggests, however, these lay-offs could be part of a bid to slim down the company - to perhaps ensure a sale goes through.

Square Enix's decision to sell IO Interactive came as a complete surprise to Hitman players - especially in the wake of positive reviews and solid, if not stellar, sales numbers for Hitman's first episodic season.

The publisher stated its decision to dump IO was made "to maximise player satisfaction as well as market potential going forward" and focus "resources and energies on key franchises and studios".

All the best to those affected by today's layoffs.