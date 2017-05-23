Bandai Namco's Get Even postponed in light of Manchester attack

Get Even, the first-person thriller from Polish studio The Farm 51 and publisher Bandai Namco, is having its release pushed back to June 23rd in light of last night's attack in Manchester.

The game, originally intended for release on May 26th, involves an amnesiac mercenary who slowly uncovers his own past, and contains scenes that draw upon themes of terrorism.

"Given recent events and out of respect we have decided to postpone the commercial release of Get Even to June 23rd," Bandai Namco said in an official public statement. "We would like to express our deepest condolences to everyone concerned".

If you're concerned about anyone you know who may have been in the area last night, the National Casualty Bureau has set up an emergency number that can be reached on 0800 096 0095, and if you'd like to donate to support families of those killed or injured in the attack the Manchester Evening News is currently raising funds.