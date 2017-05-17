Torment: Tides of Numenera free update reinstates cut companion Oom

Cut companion Oom - the Toy - has arrived in Torment: Tides of Numenera, along with the lore-expanding Voluminous Codex and a clump of game changes, including the addition of tiers (character levels) five and six.
This is a free update, as promised. Torment: Tides of Numenera update 1.1.0 is available on PC now and is coming to PS4 and Xbox One in the "near future".
Oom is a blob of a character, maybe an organism, maybe a construct, whose abilities and development depend on your desires. In theory Oom has sounded great, but how much of that has made it into the game I don't know.
You'll need to recruit Oom in Sagus Cliffs if you want him with you for the rest of the game. Sagus Cliffs, remember, is your starting location - the first portion of the game. Therefore InXile's advice is to start a new campaign.
The full list of Torment changes is long. Highlights are below.
Torment is currently discounted on Steam and the PlayStation Store.
- New Companion: Oom. Oom is a new stretch goal character who you will discover on your journey through the Ninth World. Oom features its own companion quest, "Servant of the Tides", its own unique abilities for use in combat and exploration, and interactions with various characters throughout the game.
- Added the Voluminous Codex. This new stretch goal feature unlocks lore and character entries as you explore the game world.
- Added a new user interface element to the Inventory Screen which makes it easier to view companion attitudes toward the Last Castoff.
- Added a new user interface element to the Common Panel which better messages the Last Castoff's current Legacy. Players can now advance to Tier 5 and Tier 6, allowing players to spend their Experience Points more in the later game. This also allows the Last Castoff to gain abilities from other character types.
- Various balance improvements to Crisis gameplay throughout the game.
- Various balance improvements to exploration gameplay, especially in the later stages of the game.
- Added zoom in/out key binding to the Options Menu. This allows players without mouse wheels to remap the zoom functions.
- Cypher Sickness initialization is now delayed until after Equipment initialization. This should prevent issues where loading a save file where equipment was preventing a cypher explosion would cause input to freeze up (fix may not be retroactive).
- Remove all non-gameplay Fettles from companions when they're removed from the party. This should prevent certain freezes from occurring.
- Numerous small UI fixes.
- Numerous small quest fixes.
OR