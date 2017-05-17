Torment: Tides of Numenera free update reinstates cut companion Oom

Cut companion Oom - the Toy - has arrived in Torment: Tides of Numenera, along with the lore-expanding Voluminous Codex and a clump of game changes, including the addition of tiers (character levels) five and six.

This is a free update, as promised. Torment: Tides of Numenera update 1.1.0 is available on PC now and is coming to PS4 and Xbox One in the "near future".

Oom is a blob of a character, maybe an organism, maybe a construct, whose abilities and development depend on your desires. In theory Oom has sounded great, but how much of that has made it into the game I don't know.

You'll need to recruit Oom in Sagus Cliffs if you want him with you for the rest of the game. Sagus Cliffs, remember, is your starting location - the first portion of the game. Therefore InXile's advice is to start a new campaign.

The full list of Torment changes is long. Highlights are below.

Torment is currently discounted on Steam and the PlayStation Store.