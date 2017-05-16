Sonic Forces will let you play as a custom Sonic character

Sonic Forces will let you create and play as your own custom Sonic character for the first time in the series.

Seven animal types will be featured in the game: you can play as a wolf, rabbit, cat, dog, bear, bird or hedgehog, each with their own varying abilities.

You'll also be able to customise each character's looks and accessories, and equip a gadget powered by Wispons, an evolution of Sonic Colors' Color Powers.

It's an interesting addition, and a third way to play the game - as well as with both classic and modern Sonic.

Forces was announced earlier this year for Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. Developed by Sonic Team, it's due to launch late this year.