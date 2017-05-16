Eurogamer.net
  • PC
  • PlayStation 4
  • Xbox One
  • Switch

Sonic Forces will let you play as a custom Sonic character

Big news.

By Tom Phillips Published

Sonic Forces will let you create and play as your own custom Sonic character for the first time in the series.

1

Seven animal types will be featured in the game: you can play as a wolf, rabbit, cat, dog, bear, bird or hedgehog, each with their own varying abilities.

You'll also be able to customise each character's looks and accessories, and equip a gadget powered by Wispons, an evolution of Sonic Colors' Color Powers.

It's an interesting addition, and a third way to play the game - as well as with both classic and modern Sonic.

Here's how it all looks:

Forces was announced earlier this year for Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. Developed by Sonic Team, it's due to launch late this year.

