Pokémon Go is Strengthening itself up for another Splash of an event - but we'll Cut to the chase. Next week, the Flash of a spotlight will be on rock-type Pokémon.

From 16th - 25th May you'll see more rock-type critters in your game. This follows a similar event for grass-type creatures a week ago. Doesn't time Fly.

We'll stop that now.

Through the week you'll also get buddy Pokémon candy for walking a quarter of the usual distance, more items from PokéStops and a half-price discount on Pokéballs.

Finally, there will be a new explorer's hat to try in your clothing collection.

For more on Pokémon Go's rock event, Eurogamer already has a handy guide.