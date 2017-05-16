Eurogamer.net
  • iPhone
  • iPad
  • Android

Another Pokémon Go event rocks app next week

Yes, it's for rock Pokémon.

By Tom Phillips Published

Pokémon Go is Strengthening itself up for another Splash of an event - but we'll Cut to the chase. Next week, the Flash of a spotlight will be on rock-type Pokémon.

1

From 16th - 25th May you'll see more rock-type critters in your game. This follows a similar event for grass-type creatures a week ago. Doesn't time Fly.

We'll stop that now.

Through the week you'll also get buddy Pokémon candy for walking a quarter of the usual distance, more items from PokéStops and a half-price discount on Pokéballs.

Finally, there will be a new explorer's hat to try in your clothing collection.

For more on Pokémon Go's rock event, Eurogamer already has a handy guide.

About Tom Phillips

Picture of Tom.

Tom is Eurogamer's news editor. He writes lots of news, some of the puns and all the stealth Destiny articles. @tomphillipsEG on Twitter.

Comments (3)

Create an account

OR