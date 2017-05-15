Eurogamer.net
HTC Vive now offers two-year £35 monthly financing option

Published

HTC Vive isn't cheap. You know it, we know it, and HTC knows it too.

That's why HTC now offers the virtual reality headset via a monthly financing option - £34.84 (plus shipping) per month for 24 months.

If you want to buy a Vive off the shelf, you're looking at a £759 price tag.

Instead, spread over two years, at HTC's offer of 9.9 per cent financing, you'll pay £836.16.

A £35-a-month option mimics that of a mobile phone bill - in fact, you can easily pay more for a new smartphone on many tariffs. But, perhaps outside of PlayStation VR, virtual reality remains something of a luxury item. Most people would agree they need a phone. Have you yet been convinced you need VR?

Every HTC Vive headset comes with two experiences to try: Everest VR and Richie's Plank Experience (a demo which tests your fear of heights), along with a month's subscription to Viveport (where you can pick five monthly VR experiences to try from a curated selection).

HTC Vive's pricetag rose last year from £689 to £759 (plus postage and packing), with the latter price coming into effect as of 1st August 2016. Why? Blame Brexit.

