Zelda-like adventure Blossom Tales is getting a sequel

Zelda-like adventure Blossom Tales is getting a sequelOut in August this year.
The 2D Zelda-like Blossom Tales is getting a sequel and it's due out on Steam and Switch on 16th August.
Blossom Tales: The Sleeping King was released back in 2017 and sees the player as Lily, Knight of the Rose, saving the kingdom of Blossom, all narrated as a game-within-a-game by Grandpa.
Blossom Tales: The Minotaur Prince will follow suit with a similarly narrated story, this time influenced by classic fantasy films like The Princess Bride and Labyrinth. The brand new trailer below shows off some of the game's bosses.
Players can expect dozens of dungeons, caves, and locations to explore, choices that influence the story, and plenty of retro action in its 15+ hours of gameplay.
The game will be published by Playtonic and will receive a physical Switch release courtesy of Limited Run Games.
If you're yet to play the first game, it currently has 75 percent off on Steam.
And that’s not all!— Playtonic (@PlaytonicGames) June 6, 2022
If you missed the Limited Run Games showcase earlier, we've got some exciting news for you...
Blossom Tales 2 will be getting a physical Nintendo Switch release!!
There's no date yet, but when we have one we'll let you know 🙂 pic.twitter.com/sZexcdOl4e
Will you support Eurogamer?
We want to make Eurogamer better, and that means better for our readers - not for algorithms. You can help! Become a supporter of Eurogamer and you can view the site completely ad-free, as well as gaining exclusive access to articles, podcasts and conversations that will bring you closer to the team, the stories, and the games we all love. Subscriptions start at £3.99 / $4.99 per month.