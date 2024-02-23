WWE 2K24 final roster confirms McMahon, Lesnar unplayable

The final rundown of wrestlers playable in WWE 2K24 has now confirmed the removal of Vince McMahon and Brock Lesnar, following allegations surrounding both men surfacing last month.

Many fans had expected former WWE boss McMahon and frequent WWE champion Lesnar to be cut from the game's playable roster as a result, despite the title's focus on the past 40 years of Wrestlemania. Indeed, earlier this month, Lesnar was spotted by fans as having been quietly removed from artwork used on the game's cover.

2K published the final roster yesterday on its website via a simple blog post. 204 wrestlers will be available.

McMahon is accused of the sexual assault and trafficking of an employee while running WWE. A lawsuit filed by the alleged victim also included the claim that an unnamed wrestler then requested an explicit video of the victim from McMahon during a contract renegotiation. The Wall Street Journal has said that wrestler is Lesnar.

McMahon has denied the allegations in the lawsuit. Lesnar has not responded to requests for comment. 2K has not provided an official comment on the matter.

It's unclear whether McMahon and Lesnar will still be included in the game outside of being playable, or whether 2K has scrambled to scrub the pair entirely. The allegations have come to light less than two months from the launch of WWE 2K24, which arrives for PC, PlayStation 4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S on 8th March.