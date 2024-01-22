2K announces WWE 2K24 for March release

Wrestling series WWE will make its yearly return in March, publisher 2K has announced.

WWE 2K24 coincides with the 40th anniversary of WrestleMania, and 2K also revealed a special edition of the game which will celebrate the event. The different editions have separate release dates, with the special editions available three days before the standard on 8th March.

The standard edition cover features Cody Rhodes, while the deluxe edition cover has Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley, marking the first time in history two women have shared a WWE 2K cover. The special Forty Years of WrestleMania edition of the game shows a roster of some of WWE's most famous wrestlers including Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and John Cena.

WWE 2K24 announcement trailer

WWE 2K24 will have an expanded character creator which has more parts and animations to design custsom wrestlers and entrances, as well as "all-new support" for making custom referees and signs. Other wrestlers available to play as include The Undertaker and "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, along with those on the game's covers, and in total a roster of over 200 stars will be available to choose from.

The game includes four new match types: Special Guest Referee, Ambulance Match, Casket Match, and Gauntlet Match. These are available alongside usual match types, brand management simulation MyGM, team-building mode MyFaction, and the career mode MyRise with two campaigns.

To celebrate the 40th anniversary of WrestleMania, players will be able to experience "the most iconic moments in WrestleMania history" in 2K Showcase...of the Immortals. This mode "seamlessly morphs gameplay to live-action footage and back again" and will have unlockable content to add replay value.

WWE 2K24 will release on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. The previous-gen versions of the regular version will cost $59.99, while on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X/S it'll cost $69.99. A cross-generation digital version of the game will also be available for $69.99. The standard version releases on 8th March.

The deluxe version of the game will cost $99.99 and includes a season pass to all five post-launch DLC packs, alternative outfits for Belair and Ripley. The Forty Years of WrestleMania edition will costs $119.99 and, on top of the offerings in the deluxe version of the game, includes more alternative costumes for other wrestlers and an instant unlock of all playable wrestlers in the Showcase.

The deluxe and Forty Years of WrestleMania editions of the game release on 5th March, three days before the standard version releases.