WWE 2K24 scrubs Brock Lesnar from special edition cover

Unclear if wrestler remains in-game.

WWE 2K24 artwork celebrating 40 years of Wrestlemania, featuring well-known wrestlers including Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and John Cena
Image credit: 2K
Tom Phillips avatar
News by Tom Phillips Editor-in-Chief
Published on
1 comment

High-profile wrestler Brock Lesnar has been removed from WWE 2K24's special edition box art, following the publication of a lawsuit regarding disgraced former WWE boss Vince McMahon.

The lawsuit alleges McMahon sexually assaulted and sex trafficked an employee while running WWE, and claims an unnamed wrestler then requested an explicit video of the victim from McMahon during a contract renegotiation.

The Wall Street Journal has said that wrestler is Lesnar. McMahon has denied the allegations in the lawsuit. Lesnar has not responded to requests for comment.

Lesnar has already been removed from another 2K wrestling title, mobile game WWE Supercard. At the time, Eurogamer questioned publisher 2K over whether Lesnar - or indeed McMahon - would be featured at all in the upcoming WWE 2K24, which is set to launch next month. 2K has not yet commented.

A new version of the WWE 2K24 special edition box artwork replaces Lesnar's face on the cover with a larger version of John Cena, as shown above.

We'll update if we hear more from 2K.

