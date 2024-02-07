WWE 2K24 scrubs Brock Lesnar from special edition cover

High-profile wrestler Brock Lesnar has been removed from WWE 2K24's special edition box art, following the publication of a lawsuit regarding disgraced former WWE boss Vince McMahon.

The lawsuit alleges McMahon sexually assaulted and sex trafficked an employee while running WWE, and claims an unnamed wrestler then requested an explicit video of the victim from McMahon during a contract renegotiation.

The Wall Street Journal has said that wrestler is Lesnar. McMahon has denied the allegations in the lawsuit. Lesnar has not responded to requests for comment.

Lesnar has already been removed from another 2K wrestling title, mobile game WWE Supercard. At the time, Eurogamer questioned publisher 2K over whether Lesnar - or indeed McMahon - would be featured at all in the upcoming WWE 2K24, which is set to launch next month. 2K has not yet commented.

As per new gameplay footage uploaded by WWE today, Brock Lesnar has officially been removed from WWE2K24’s ‘40 Years of #WrestleMania’ showcase cover.



Lesnar has been replaced by John Cena. pic.twitter.com/kNxNJ8dkzJ — Wrestle Ops (@WrestleOps) February 6, 2024

A new version of the WWE 2K24 special edition box artwork replaces Lesnar's face on the cover with a larger version of John Cena, as shown above.

We'll update if we hear more from 2K.