6th of May, 2022 Hello! Welcome back to our regular feature where we write a little bit about some of the games we've found ourselves playing over the last few days. This time: tomb raiders, diving headers and power washers. If you fancy catching up on some of the older editions of What We've Been Playing, here's our archive.

Lara Croft GO, iOS Lara Croft GO trailer. I had a brilliant time this week thinking back to the trio of Tomb Raider games Crystal Dynamics made back when Eidos was still in the frame. And this lead me, inevitably, back to another of my favourite Tomb Raiders - a bit of a wilful curio. I'm talking about Lara Croft GO, which I think has landed on PCs, but which was originally designed for smartphones. GO was a promising mini-series Square-Enix had cooking for a while - there are brilliant iterations for Hitman and Deus Ex as well as Tomb Raider. It takes action games and turns them into turn-based puzzles, basically. In Lara Croft, this means you move along set routes and have to defeat enemies and collect treasure and avoid being killed by traps. It all depends on timing - knowing in what conditions a snake will bite and in which conditions you can shoot it first, for example. At the time I thought GO was a perfect distillation of a lot of things that make Tomb Raider special: the loneliness, the sense of being somewhere very hard to get to with nothing but deadly wildlife to talk to. Now, though, I see there's something more. Lara Croft in the Core games - and in the first Crystal Dynamics trilogy - had a very specific, dependable moveset. It was a bit weird at times, but you could get used to it and internalise it. You came to learn how she would react in certain situations - the example I always use is what she would do when she reached the end of a slope. And then the best levels tasked you to really master these strange movement rules to reach improbable parts of the level. GO has all of this. Not the same moves, but the idea that Lara Croft's movement is a thing of rules - of actions and reactions. To play the game well is to understand the rules that govern how everything in the game operates. Maybe that's why it feels so much like Tomb Raider. Chris Donlan

Nintendo Switch Sports, Switch Watch on YouTube Nintendo Switch Sports overview trailer. Nintendo can’t do online gaming, or so the myth goes. Like all these things, it comes from a kernel of truth - the paucity of features when playing online with the Nintendo Switch will always be amusing, the reliance on Switch Online app for the most basic features will always be frustrating - but a night with Nintendo Switch Sports was a reminder that Nintendo actually does online pretty damn well. It’s just that it does it all in its own sometimes charming, sometimes baffling way. There’s a simplicity to the lobbies, and the pre-match line-ups punctuated by cute little emojis that look like they’ve come from the hazard warnings that used to be on the back pages of 90s games manuals - or, even better, the moment when you’re waiting for a game of football to kick off when everyone decides to perform diving headers in unison. It’s simple and stripped back, but the sparse elements that are there push you towards playfulness, and a certain politeness that makes an evening in Switch Sports’ company an absolute delight. Nintendo’s take on online is certainly unique, but when it clicks into place it can be utterly enthralling. Martin Robinson