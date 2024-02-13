What The Golf? heading to PlayStation next month

Hit comedy game What The Golf? is coming to PlayStation consoles next month.

The game will be available on both PlayStation 4 and 5 from 14th March, in addition to its previous releases on mobile (Apple Arcade), PC (Steam, Epic, GoG), and Switch.

If you haven't played it yet, then, there's really no excuse. It's hilarious stuff.

WHAT THE GOLF? Launch Date - PlayStation 4 & PlayStation 5 What The Golf? Launch Date - PlayStation 4 & PlayStation 5

It might have golf in the title, but What The Golf? is really a very silly puzzle game only loosely related to the sport. Indeed, the press release boasts it's "made by people who know nothing about golf".

It's all about reaching the goal, be it on a golf course or otherwise, and is full of confounding moments and video game references to keep you on your toes.

The PlayStation version will feature over 300 levels and include previously released updates such as the Among Us inspired Among Golf. More updates are also on the way.

The game is available to wishlist on the PS Store, though there's currently no price.

What The Golf? was followed up with the VR game What The Bat?, which is also well worth your time. It similarly has nothing to do with baseball but provides a good laugh.